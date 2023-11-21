Marquette Township gets into Christmas spirit with tree lighting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township is getting into the Christmas spirit on Monday.

MediaBrew Communications hosted a tree lighting. With the help of several sponsors, the company got a 32-foot tree for the Westwood Mall parking lot. Hundreds of families watched Santa Claus light the tree before lining up to give him their Christmas lists.

Organizers say the lighting officially kicks off the Christmas season, even if it’s a little early.

“It is the week of Thanksgiving,” said Mark Evans, MediaBrew Communications market manager. “We don’t want to forget that great holiday, but at the same time, there’s something magical about Christmas. To see all these kids out here and all these families is just so much fun.”

The tree will stay lit in the Westwood Mall parking lot through Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.