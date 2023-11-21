Marquette Salvation Army will host a free Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday

The Salvation Army cooked 20 turkey's for Wednesday's free lunch
The Salvation Army cooked 20 turkey's for Wednesday's free lunch
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Salvation Army cooked 20 turkeys for Wednesday’s lunch.

Staff expect to serve more than 150 free meals. In addition to turkey, you can enjoy pie, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and a green bean casserole.

“It is Thanksgiving, so what better way to say ‘thank you’ to the community for their continued support with monetary donations and giving your own time and stuff for our family thrift store. What better way to provide a free hot meal during Thanksgiving week,” said Capt. Matthew Darrow, Marquette County Salvation Army Corps Officer & Pastor.

The free Thanksgiving lunch is Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. ET at the Salvation Army on Baraga Avenue. No registration is necessary.

