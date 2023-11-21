Light mixture today & a wet mess south of the U.P.
A front passes across the U.P. with some light scattered rain/snow mixture. More widespread rain and snow will continue to impact the Lower Peninsula from a separate system. This clears by tonight. Dry conditions are expected tomorrow across the region. Then, a clipper front swings through tomorrow night. It’ll bring colder and blustery air for the holiday. Plus, light lake-effect snow near Lake Superior through Black Friday. Saturday remains quiet across the region. Then, a front will bring light snow on Sunday.
Today: Cloudy with light scattered rain/snow
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40
Thanksgiving: Light lake-effect snow in the north. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Friday: Lake effect snow north, staying breezy and colder
>Highs: Mid to upper 0s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Sunday: Cloudy with light snow
>Highs: Low 30s
Monday: Lake effect snow
>Highs: Upper 20 to low 30s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.