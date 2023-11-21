Light mixture today & a wet mess south of the U.P.

A front passes across the U.P. with some light scattered rain/snow mixture. More widespread rain and snow will continue to impact the Lower Peninsula from a separate system. This clears by tonight. Dry conditions are expected tomorrow across the region. Then, a clipper front swings through tomorrow night. It’ll bring colder and blustery air for the holiday. Plus, light lake-effect snow near Lake Superior through Black Friday. Saturday remains quiet across the region. Then, a front will bring light snow on Sunday.

Today: Cloudy with light scattered rain/snow

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40

Thanksgiving: Light lake-effect snow in the north. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Lake effect snow north, staying breezy and colder

>Highs: Mid to upper 0s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Lake effect snow

>Highs: Upper 20 to low 30s

