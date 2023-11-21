Last chance to submit nominations for UP Audiology ‘Hearing for the Holidays’ event

One set of hearing aids are available for a nominated community member at both the business's locations in Houghton and Iron Mountain.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOUGHTON & IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This is your last chance to nominate someone you know to win in U.P. Audiology’s Hearing for the Holidays event.

This is the fifth year the event has been held. The business is giving away two sets of hearing aids for the holidays. One each is up for grabs from both the business’s Houghton and Iron Mountain offices.

“We’re very grateful for being a part of the community here,” said Houghton Audiologist Dr. Krista Frick. “We want to give back to our community and extend that gratitude toward them.”

A person must be nominated by another in order to be considered, and the nominee must be in need of hearing aids and unable to get them for themselves.

“We take nominations for deserving members of the community,” continued Frick. “Who could use hearing aids but maybe don’t have the insurance coverage or the finances to be able to get them themselves.”

Nominations close at 1 p.m. Wednesday. To nominate someone you know who’s in need, click here.

“We’re hoping to have our Hearing for the Holidays winners fit with their new hearing aids before Christmas,” added Frick. “We want them to be able to participate in that holiday, or whatever winter holiday they may celebrate. We want to help them hear what they’ve been missing.”

