Keweenaw Queers group and supporters hold Trans Day of Remembrance candlelight vigil

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil was held Monday evening in downtown Houghton.

It was put together by the Keweenaw Queers group. At 6 p.m., dozens of attendees gathered at the downtown pier, holding candles in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to transgender violence.

“We felt that this was a good opportunity to bring the community together,” said Keweenaw Queers President Katie Atkinson. “And show support for the transgender and broader LGBT community.”

Both organizers and attendees stood in front of those gathered and shared their experiences. Atkinson said it was ‘incredible’ to see so many step forward to speak their mind.

“It was a really good opportunity to show everyone here how large and how supportive of a community this really is,” continued Atkinson.

Following the vigil, many chose to mingle and speak with each other, with Atkinson calling the event a ‘resounding success.’

“I hope that the biggest takeaway that people have when they leave is just how important it is to hold space and community for each other,” added Atkinson. “I also hope that this gave the chance for people to feel seen and be heard as well.”

The Keweenaw Queers have no events scheduled beyond the vigil for this year but are considering potential future activities.

