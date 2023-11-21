Keweenaw Queers group and supporters hold Trans Day of Remembrance candlelight vigil

Dozens of attendees gathered on the downtown pier, holding candles in remembrance of those who...
Dozens of attendees gathered on the downtown pier, holding candles in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to transgender violence.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil was held Monday evening in downtown Houghton.

It was put together by the Keweenaw Queers group. At 6 p.m., dozens of attendees gathered at the downtown pier, holding candles in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to transgender violence.

“We felt that this was a good opportunity to bring the community together,” said Keweenaw Queers President Katie Atkinson. “And show support for the transgender and broader LGBT community.”

Both organizers and attendees stood in front of those gathered and shared their experiences. Atkinson said it was ‘incredible’ to see so many step forward to speak their mind.

“It was a really good opportunity to show everyone here how large and how supportive of a community this really is,” continued Atkinson.

Following the vigil, many chose to mingle and speak with each other, with Atkinson calling the event a ‘resounding success.’

“I hope that the biggest takeaway that people have when they leave is just how important it is to hold space and community for each other,” added Atkinson. “I also hope that this gave the chance for people to feel seen and be heard as well.”

The Keweenaw Queers have no events scheduled beyond the vigil for this year but are considering potential future activities.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
One of the Houghton Sno Bots robots.
4 UP middle school robotics teams qualify for state-level championship
The Marquette Fire Department responded to a home on the 1800 block of Van Evera Avenue,...
Marquette house fire displaces 4 people, kills several pets
House fire generic
No injuries in Wells Township house fire Sunday night
Evan Dixon appeared over Zoom from inside the Houghton County Jail for arraignment, Nov. 17,...
Victim identified, suspect denied bond in Houghton bar shooting

Latest News

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, it’s a time to be thankful for all school staff who work to...
Giving thanks to two Woodland Elementary School staff members
TV6 Canathon
Forest Park students work together for TV6 Canathon collection
Artists will show off mediums like photography, paintings, and short films. There will also be...
30 artists to participate in COZEE Art Show in Marquette
The street will be closed off from 6 to 8 p.m. as community members and visitors participate in...
Hancock Business Association prepares for 52nd annual Christmas walk
A teacher said the students were proud to bring in different items for those in need.
Emerald Elementary collects 6,200 pounds of food for those in need