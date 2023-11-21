Baraga County Sheriff’s Office gets new body cameras

The Baraga County Sheriff said the department was in need of these replacements.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a lengthy testing period, the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office has all-new body cameras.

Each Lens Lock body camera costs more than $800. The overall cost to run the cameras is $4,000 a year. This is mostly covered by a grant from the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority.

“Those Cameras were getting where they weren’t reliable anymore. Battery life wouldn’t last a full 12-hour shift. Body cameras have become an everyday part of our equipment now,” said Baraga County Sheriff Joe Brogan.

Brogan also said all Baraga County Deputies are equipped with these new body cameras.

