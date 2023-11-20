Traffic control changes to occur in city of Marquette Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Traffic control changes will occur at the intersections of Seventh Street and Magnetic Street, Seventh Street and College Avenue, and Hebard Court and College Avenue Marquette on Tuesday.

The city encourages motorists to use caution while traveling in affected areas.

Traffic control changes will be implemented in the following areas:

Intersection of Seventh Street and Magnetic Street

The intersection will become a 4-way Stop with Stop signs at all four corners of the intersection. The current traffic signals will be left in place but covered to make them inoperable.

Intersection of Seventh Street and College Avenue

The intersection will become a two-way Stop with Stop signs placed on College Avenue. Seventh Street will be open for free flow northbound and southbound traffic on Seventh Street at College Avenue. The current traffic signals will be left in place but covered to make them inoperable.

Intersection of Hebard Court and College Avenue Street

The intersection will become a 4-way Stop with Stop signs at all four corners of the intersection.

As a reminder, College Avenue from Seventh Street to Hebard Court will remain closed.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.