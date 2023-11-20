Traffic control changes to occur in city of Marquette Tuesday

City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.(WLUC/City of Marquette)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Traffic control changes will occur at the intersections of Seventh Street and Magnetic Street, Seventh Street and College Avenue, and Hebard Court and College Avenue Marquette on Tuesday.

The city encourages motorists to use caution while traveling in affected areas.

Traffic control changes will be implemented in the following areas:

Intersection of Seventh Street and Magnetic Street

The intersection will become a 4-way Stop with Stop signs at all four corners of the intersection. The current traffic signals will be left in place but covered to make them inoperable.

Intersection of Seventh Street and College Avenue

The intersection will become a two-way Stop with Stop signs placed on College Avenue. Seventh Street will be open for free flow northbound and southbound traffic on Seventh Street at College Avenue. The current traffic signals will be left in place but covered to make them inoperable.

Intersection of Hebard Court and College Avenue Street

The intersection will become a 4-way Stop with Stop signs at all four corners of the intersection.

As a reminder, College Avenue from Seventh Street to Hebard Court will remain closed.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The Marquette Fire Department responded to a home on the 1800 block of Van Evera Avenue,...
Marquette house fire displaces 4 people, kills several pets
One of the Houghton Sno Bots robots.
4 UP middle school robotics teams qualify for state-level championship
House fire generic
No injuries in Wells Township house fire Sunday night
Evan Dixon appeared over Zoom from inside the Houghton County Jail for arraignment, Nov. 17,...
Victim identified, suspect denied bond in Houghton bar shooting

Latest News

COZEE Art Show poster.
30 artists to participate in COZEE Art Show in Marquette
The Crossroads Alliance church handed out more than 200 Thanksgiving meals.
Church hands out Thanksgiving meals
Escanaba sign.
Escanaba to host annual Black Friday on Tuesday
Antonio Adan
Antonio Adan appointed as Housing Specialist for Marquette County