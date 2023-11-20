Tailored treasures await at ‘Threads’: Ishpeming’s newest brick-and-mortar apparel store now open

The gift and apparel shop offers a wide variety of locally designed clothing, gifts and accessories.
Creations from local crafters and businesses at Threads in Downtown Ishpeming.
Creations from local crafters and businesses at Threads in Downtown Ishpeming.(Tia Trudgeon)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are already hunting for custom Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers, “Threads” in Downtown Ishpeming may be the perfect spot for all your holiday shopping.

The brick-and-mortar shop first opened its doors for Ladies Day Out last Wednesday with a wide selection of locally made crafts, clothing, treats, and other accessories.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visits the shop to speak with its owner Kristin Demay about how the gift and apparel shop came to be.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon takes a look around "Threads Apparel" with owner Kristin Demay.

The opening of Threads has been a process long in the works. Demay began selling goods online six years ago and has looked for a location to open a walk-in shop since.

The store is made up of custom-made clothing and gifts from local businesses and crafters. Some items for sale include UP-themed t-shirts and hats, crocheted stuffed animals, scented candles, wall decorations, and sweet treats. Many of the UP-themed shirts are designed by Demay and her son.

Demay says the inventory at Threads is an ever-changing process due to collaboration with a great number of local businesses and crafters.

Tia Trudgeon picks a few items from the store for the ladies back at the studio. Watch to see what her choices are.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon shows off her gift ideas from "Threads Apparel" for the ladies back in the studio.

Threads is located at 211 South Main Street in Downtown Ishpeming and is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

