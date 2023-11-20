Students take a stand during soapbox showcase

Ten students from across the Upper Peninsula spoke at Kaufman Auditorium for the Tom Baldini...
Ten students from across the Upper Peninsula spoke at Kaufman Auditorium for the Tom Baldini Soapbox Showcase(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from across the Upper Peninsula spoke about important issues on Monday.

Kaufman Auditorium hosted the 6th Annual Tom Baldini Soapbox Showcase. Marquette, Negaunee, Munising and Houghton High School students spoke about topics from gun control to mental health to bullying.

Organizer Blythe Raikko said students are interested in these topics, but they aren’t invited to discuss them.

“This is the future voters of America, the future agents of change,” Raikko said. “We need to tap into the wisdom and empathy and all of the good things students have going.”

Community leaders acted as judges and voted on the presentation that resonated with them.

Marquette Senior High School Junior Alaura Welch was one of 10 students who took a stand at the showcase. She won with her speech about sexual abuse and harassment.

“I believe if schools stopped validating boys getting distracted by what we wear, they would realize their thoughts and actions are not okay at a young age,” Welch said. “And, as they grow older, their subconscious mind would know that that would be unacceptable.”

Welch explained she picked her topic based on the shared experience from her and her classmates.

“If you talk to any girls in school or anything, we’ve all had some sort of experience with it,” Welch said. “So, I just feel it was a good topic to cover.”

Welch said she recommends other students use the opportunity to talk about what they’re passionate about.

“It’s just great that people are starting to talk about more heavy subjects like this instead of pretending that they don’t exist,” Welch said.

Rayko said she wants even more schools to get involved next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The Marquette Fire Department responded to a home on the 1800 block of Van Evera Avenue,...
Marquette house fire displaces 4 people, kills several pets
One of the Houghton Sno Bots robots.
4 UP middle school robotics teams qualify for state-level championship
House fire generic
No injuries in Wells Township house fire Sunday night
Evan Dixon appeared over Zoom from inside the Houghton County Jail for arraignment, Nov. 17,...
Victim identified, suspect denied bond in Houghton bar shooting

Latest News

Marquette Township's new 32' Christmas Tree
Marquette Township gets into Christmas spirit with tree lighting
4th graders in Elisha Dougherty's class collected 524 items
Emerald Elementary collects 6,200 pounds of food for those in need
Whitmer signs the legislation
Bill package makes it illegal for those convicted of domestic violence to buy firearms
The townhall took place as frustration is growing over the new bill package
Tensions high in townhall about energy laws
Deer harvested during the 2023 firearm deer season
DNR reports fewer deer harvested compared to last year