Scattered mix Tuesday then lake effect snow for some towards Thanksgiving

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain and snow, spreading over the southern and eastern counties by morning; southeast winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: Upper 20s to Lower 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain and snow scattered across the U.P. towards afternoon; northwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; windy and cold

>Highs: 30

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts, tapering in the afternoon; breezy and cold

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow towards afternoon; windy

>Highs: 30

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 20s/30

