Scattered mix Tuesday then lake effect snow for some towards Thanksgiving
Rain, snow, icy patches before tapering Wednesday -- then lake effect snow in the northwest belts Thursday to Friday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain and snow, spreading over the southern and eastern counties by morning; southeast winds gusting 20 mph
>Lows: Upper 20s to Lower 30s
Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain and snow scattered across the U.P. towards afternoon; northwest winds gusting 20 mph
>Highs: 30s/40
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy
>Highs: 30s
Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; windy and cold
>Highs: 30
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts, tapering in the afternoon; breezy and cold
>Highs: 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow towards afternoon; windy
>Highs: 30
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; cold
>Highs: 20s/30
