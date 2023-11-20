Northern Lights YMCA to host pre-Thanksgiving dinner community workout

The price to attend is two canned goods or nonperishable food items that will be donated to an...
The price to attend is two canned goods or nonperishable food items that will be donated to an area food pantry.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA is giving you an opportunity to take part in a pre-Thanksgiving dinner workout that also gives back to the community.

The “Burn the Bird” is a workout for YMCA members and non-members alike.

The price to attend is two canned goods or nonperishable food items that will be donated to an area food pantry.

Jeannine Barna, Northern Lights YMCA health and wellness coordinator,

“Bring your family and do a little family event before actually having Thanksgiving dinner, it’s a great way to burn calories before having Thanksgiving dinner, and it’s good for community camaraderie because we’re collecting donations, giving those donations back to our community,” said Barna.

“Burn the Bird” is from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on November 23 at the Northern Lights YMCA.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marquette Fire Department responded to a home on the 1800 block of Van Evera Avenue,...
Marquette house fire displaces 4 people, kills several pets
Evan Dixon appeared over Zoom from inside the Houghton County Jail for arraignment, Nov. 17,...
Victim identified, suspect denied bond in Houghton bar shooting
The crash involved three vehicles, including one semi.
Iron Mountain Police Department investigates 3-vehicle crash involving semi
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Experts offer advice for Minnesota deer season opener next week
Iron Mountain recruits local hunters to cull deer population

Latest News

Stix and Stonz MQT was one of the vendors at Saturdays holistic Health fair
Holistic Health fair returns to Marquette
85 vendors filled the gym, classrooms and hallways of the school to sell their crafts
Holy Spirit Catholic School hosts Holiday Craft Show
Kobasic’s daughters said this has been going on for so long because of the fellowship that...
Trails and Tails Outdoor Radio Deer Poll celebrates 25th anniversary
All profits from items sold go directly back to the person who made them.
Messiah Lutheran Church holds global market