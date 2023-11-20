Northern Lights YMCA to host pre-Thanksgiving dinner community workout

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA is giving you an opportunity to take part in a pre-Thanksgiving dinner workout that also gives back to the community.

The “Burn the Bird” is a workout for YMCA members and non-members alike.

The price to attend is two canned goods or nonperishable food items that will be donated to an area food pantry.

Jeannine Barna, Northern Lights YMCA health and wellness coordinator,

“Bring your family and do a little family event before actually having Thanksgiving dinner, it’s a great way to burn calories before having Thanksgiving dinner, and it’s good for community camaraderie because we’re collecting donations, giving those donations back to our community,” said Barna.

“Burn the Bird” is from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on November 23 at the Northern Lights YMCA.

