No injuries in Wells Township house fire Sunday night

By Nathan Larsh
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLS TOWSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety is investigating the cause of a house fire in Wells Township late Sunday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Escanaba Public Safety was dispatched to 6501 H.25 Road for a house full of smoke. As emergency crews were on their way to the scene an off-duty officer informed dispatch that flames were coming from the back of the home. When firefighters arrived, the back of the home was nearly fully engulfed with flames showing through the roof.

Crews fought the fire for roughly 5 hours and stayed on the scene for an additional two and a half hours. No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Bark River Township Fire Department, Escanaba Township Fire Department, Ford River Township Fire Department, JC Property Maintenance, Rampart, Delta County Central Dispatch, the Delta County Road Commission, Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Red Cross, and Michigan State Police.

