Margaret Brumm announces campaign for Michigan 109th State House District Representative

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new candidate has thrown her name in the race for Michigan’s 109th State House District Representative.

Marquette Resident Margaret Brumm announced she’s running on Monday. She’s currently the only Democrat to announce her campaign other than incumbent Representative Jenn Hill. Republican Burt Mason is also running.

Brumm says she’s running because she feels like the best person for the job.

“I’ve done this because I believe that the Upper Peninsula of Michigan deserves a representative who will put the needs of the people of the Upper Peninsula ahead of any other needs and ahead of any other part of the State of Michigan because that’s what a representative of the People is supposed to do,” said Brumm.

The primary election for the Michigan House of Representatives will be on Aug. 6, 2024.

