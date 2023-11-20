Margaret Brumm announces campaign for Michigan 109th State House District Representative

Brumm announces her campaign for Michigan's 109th State House District Representative on Monday
Brumm announces her campaign for Michigan's 109th State House District Representative on Monday(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new candidate has thrown her name in the race for Michigan’s 109th State House District Representative.

Marquette Resident Margaret Brumm announced she’s running on Monday. She’s currently the only Democrat to announce her campaign other than incumbent Representative Jenn Hill. Republican Burt Mason is also running.

Brumm says she’s running because she feels like the best person for the job.

“I’ve done this because I believe that the Upper Peninsula of Michigan deserves a representative who will put the needs of the people of the Upper Peninsula ahead of any other needs and ahead of any other part of the State of Michigan because that’s what a representative of the People is supposed to do,” said Brumm.

The primary election for the Michigan House of Representatives will be on Aug. 6, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The Marquette Fire Department responded to a home on the 1800 block of Van Evera Avenue,...
Marquette house fire displaces 4 people, kills several pets
One of the Houghton Sno Bots robots.
4 UP middle school robotics teams qualify for state-level championship
House fire generic
No injuries in Wells Township house fire Sunday night
Evan Dixon appeared over Zoom from inside the Houghton County Jail for arraignment, Nov. 17,...
Victim identified, suspect denied bond in Houghton bar shooting

Latest News

The street will be closed off from 6 to 8 p.m. as community members and visitors participate in...
Hancock Business Association prepares for 52nd annual Christmas walk
Rain, snow, icy patches before tapering Wednesday -- then lake effect snow in the northwest...
Scattered mix Tuesday then lake effect snow for some towards Thanksgiving
Rain, snow, icy patches before tapering Wednesday -- then lake effect snow in the northwest...
Scattered mix Tuesday then lake effect snow for some towards Thanksgiving
Jenna Nelson sworn in
Jenna Nelson sworn in as new Marquette County Prosecutor