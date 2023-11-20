Light mixture tomorrow then light snow by Friday

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mild air sticks around through Wednesday. A front will bring light scattered rain/snow tomorrow. However, there’s a separate area of low pressure, which passes across the eastern Great Lakes. It will bring widespread rain downstate with some mixture in the Northern Lower. Plan on wet and slippery roads below the bridge. Otherwise, drier behind the front will keep precip at bay on Wednesday into Thanksgiving. A second clipper system at the end of the week will usher in colder air and lake-effect snow for Friday. This week looks quiet.

Today: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 40s

Tuesday: Light rain/snow

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid-30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow and colder

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow, especially north

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Cloudy and cool. Then, nighttime snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The Marquette Fire Department responded to a home on the 1800 block of Van Evera Avenue,...
Marquette house fire displaces 4 people, kills several pets
One of the Houghton Sno Bots robots.
4 UP middle school robotics teams qualify for state-level championship
Evan Dixon appeared over Zoom from inside the Houghton County Jail for arraignment, Nov. 17,...
Victim identified, suspect denied bond in Houghton bar shooting
Experts offer advice for Minnesota deer season opener next week
Iron Mountain recruits local hunters to cull deer population

Latest News

mild
Light mixture tomorrow
Lake effect snow is possible on Wednesday and Thursday
Nice start to the week with rain and snow Tuesday
Below average temperatures expected going into Thanksgiving
Small rain and snow disturbance close to Thanksgiving
Chances of rain and snow are expected for Tuesday
Mild weekend with chances of snow near Thanksgiving