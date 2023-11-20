Light mixture tomorrow then light snow by Friday

Mild air sticks around through Wednesday. A front will bring light scattered rain/snow tomorrow. However, there’s a separate area of low pressure, which passes across the eastern Great Lakes. It will bring widespread rain downstate with some mixture in the Northern Lower. Plan on wet and slippery roads below the bridge. Otherwise, drier behind the front will keep precip at bay on Wednesday into Thanksgiving. A second clipper system at the end of the week will usher in colder air and lake-effect snow for Friday. This week looks quiet.

Today: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 40s

Tuesday: Light rain/snow

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid-30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow and colder

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow, especially north

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Cloudy and cool. Then, nighttime snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

