Jenna Nelson sworn in as new Marquette County Prosecutor

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County has a new Prosecutor.

Jenna Nelson was officially sworn in Monday morning by Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma.

Nelson has been an attorney for more than 11 years and has been serving as the Assistant Prosecutor under Matt Wiese. Governor Whitmer appointed Wiese to fill the 25th Circuit Court opening, replacing retiring judge Jennifer Mazzuchi. Nelson says they’ll continue to keep the same priorities through this transition.

“I’m excited to move forward in this role, and continue a lot of the great things that Matt was doing in terms of working with the blueprint and working with domestic violence victims, our priority is not going to shift in terms of the most high-profile or serious cases, those will remain a priority,” Nelson said.

Nelson also said the County Prosecutor is an elected position and she will be running for the position during the next election.

