Hancock Business Association prepares for 52nd annual Christmas walk

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Hancock and the Hancock Business Association are preparing for their 52nd annual Christmas walk on Quincy Street this Friday.

This year’s theme is ‘Miracle on Quincy Street’. The street will be closed off from 6 to 8 p.m. as community members and visitors participate in holiday fun and activities, including dog sled rides, cookie making and hot chocolate stands.

“We have something new this year, a live band,” said Hancock Business Association Treasurer Carol Freeman. “We also have wagon rides, and we have tractor rides.”

Santa will arrive in a parade and light up the Christmas tree across the street from city hall. According to Freeman, the event is mainly children-based, with usually 200 children coming out every year.

People can also stop by businesses along the street that are participating in the event, such as Northwoods Sporting Goods. Carol’s son Richard Freeman owns the store and will help his mother carry on a tasty tradition.

“She makes her homemade meatballs and let’s just say, it seems like you can never get enough of them,” said Richard. “So, we’ll have meatballs here, and crackers, and I’m sure she’ll have a coffee pot going with some hot coffee.”

Across the street, a new pop-up store called Small Town Goods opened on Monday and will be open for six weeks. It will also be participating in the walk.

“We’ll be doing a promotion for $5 off a $30 purchase,” Small Town Goods Employee Lexi Babcock. “We’ll also have goodies for everyone to come in. We’ll have some cider, some cupcakes and some other goodies for everyone.”

The Business Association is looking for more volunteers to help the event go smoothly. To sign up, contact City Hall by calling (906) 482-2720. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

