Escanaba to host annual Black Friday on Tuesday

Escanaba sign.
Escanaba sign.(WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Black Friday on Tuesday is back for another year in Escanaba.

On Nov. 21, the city will kick off the holiday season with exclusive deals and prizes at various locations.

There will be deals all along Ludington Street downtown– including discounts on wine, Christmas decor, sporting goods, food items and more. There will also be complimentary limo rides from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Participating businesses will have $25 prize drawings in addition to downtown Escanaba featuring Downtown Jingle Bucks worth $500, $300 and $200 for those who enter.

The day will conclude with a tree lighting ceremony at center court at 7:00 p.m.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The Marquette Fire Department responded to a home on the 1800 block of Van Evera Avenue,...
Marquette house fire displaces 4 people, kills several pets
One of the Houghton Sno Bots robots.
4 UP middle school robotics teams qualify for state-level championship
Evan Dixon appeared over Zoom from inside the Houghton County Jail for arraignment, Nov. 17,...
Victim identified, suspect denied bond in Houghton bar shooting
House fire generic
No injuries in Wells Township house fire Sunday night

Latest News

COZEE Art Show poster.
30 artists to participate in COZEE Art Show in Marquette
The Crossroads Alliance church handed out more than 200 Thanksgiving meals.
Church hands out Thanksgiving meals
Antonio Adan
Antonio Adan appointed as Housing Specialist for Marquette County
Creations from local crafters and businesses at Threads in Downtown Ishpeming.
Tailored treasures await at ‘Threads’: Ishpeming’s newest brick-and-mortar apparel store now open