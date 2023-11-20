Escanaba to host annual Black Friday on Tuesday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Black Friday on Tuesday is back for another year in Escanaba.

On Nov. 21, the city will kick off the holiday season with exclusive deals and prizes at various locations.

There will be deals all along Ludington Street downtown– including discounts on wine, Christmas decor, sporting goods, food items and more. There will also be complimentary limo rides from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Participating businesses will have $25 prize drawings in addition to downtown Escanaba featuring Downtown Jingle Bucks worth $500, $300 and $200 for those who enter.

The day will conclude with a tree lighting ceremony at center court at 7:00 p.m.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

