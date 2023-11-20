Emerald Elementary collects 6,200 pounds of food for those in need

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schoolcraft County students are helping feed a hungry neighbor.

There are only 15 students in Elisha Dougherty’s 4th grade class at Emerald Elementary. Between the 15 of them, they collected 524 items for Good Neighbor Services in Schoolcraft County.

Dougherty said this has been a learning experience for her students.

“We have a lot of people who need food, especially around the holidays. We talk about how a lot of families can’t buy things this time of year. The students really got on board with that,” Dougherty said.

As an entire school, Emerald Elementary collected 2,729 items, weighing in at 6,200 pounds. All of the food will stay in Manistique.

“We split this up into three food pantries, which is in Schoolcraft County. It will be St. Vincent DePaul’s, Grace Fellowship and Good Neighbor Services,” said Loney Withey, Good Neighbor Services director.

Dougherty’s class was rewarded with a pizza party from Good Neighbor Services for bringing in the most items during a two-week competition.

“When you do something good, you feel good about yourself,” said Molly Smith, Emerald Elementary 4th grade student.

While students chowed down on pizza, they also got to see firsthand the importance of giving back.

“It was really fun to see all of the cans that came in every day,” said Elise Mason, Emerald Elementary 4th grade student.

Dougherty said students were proud to bring in different items for those in need.

“They’d bring in a box of stuffing and think ‘Yes! Someone is going to have stuffing this year Mrs. Dougherty!’ They brought in vegetables or bring in some fruits,” Dougherty said.

Make a donation to the TV6 Canathon here.

