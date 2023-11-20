Earth smashed warming limit for the first time

FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after receiving aid due to the ongoing drought in Careiro da Varzea, Amazonas state, Brazil, Oct. 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Edmar Barros, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Earth has passed a devastating milestone.

The world briefly smashed the two-degree warming limit for the first time, according to preliminary data. That is the critical threshold scientists have been warning about for decades could have catastrophic impacts on the planet.

The deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change service shared the data, which shows the global average temperature on Friday was more than two degrees hotter than levels before industrialization.

While this shows the planet is getting hotter, it does not mean the world is in a permanent state of warming above two degrees.

