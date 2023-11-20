DNR reports fewer deer harvested compared to last year

Deer harvested during the 2023 firearm deer season
Deer harvested during the 2023 firearm deer season(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The opening week of firearm deer season is done and the numbers, so far, are in.

The Michigan DNR reported deer harvests are lower compared to last year.

Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell said one contributing factor was last year’s severe winter which reduced some of the population. He said fewer hunters and an abnormally warm November have also affected these numbers.

“The bucks themselves, if there’s a doe in season or estrus, temperatures really don’t matter, they’re going to be moving,” Roell said. “So, if you’re seeing does, basically got to hope one of those does might be in estrus and attracted a buck your way.”

The DNR would also like to remind hunters that they have to report their kills online within three days.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The Marquette Fire Department responded to a home on the 1800 block of Van Evera Avenue,...
Marquette house fire displaces 4 people, kills several pets
One of the Houghton Sno Bots robots.
4 UP middle school robotics teams qualify for state-level championship
House fire generic
No injuries in Wells Township house fire Sunday night
Evan Dixon appeared over Zoom from inside the Houghton County Jail for arraignment, Nov. 17,...
Victim identified, suspect denied bond in Houghton bar shooting

Latest News

Marquette Township's new 32' Christmas Tree
Marquette Township gets into Christmas spirit with tree lighting
4th graders in Elisha Dougherty's class collected 524 items
Emerald Elementary collects 6,200 pounds of food for those in need
Whitmer signs the legislation
Bill package makes it illegal for those convicted of domestic violence to buy firearms
The townhall took place as frustration is growing over the new bill package
Tensions high in townhall about energy laws