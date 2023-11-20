DNR reports fewer deer harvested compared to last year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The opening week of firearm deer season is done and the numbers, so far, are in.

The Michigan DNR reported deer harvests are lower compared to last year.

Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell said one contributing factor was last year’s severe winter which reduced some of the population. He said fewer hunters and an abnormally warm November have also affected these numbers.

“The bucks themselves, if there’s a doe in season or estrus, temperatures really don’t matter, they’re going to be moving,” Roell said. “So, if you’re seeing does, basically got to hope one of those does might be in estrus and attracted a buck your way.”

The DNR would also like to remind hunters that they have to report their kills online within three days.

