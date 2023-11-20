Church hands out Thanksgiving meals

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Norway residents had something to be thankful for on Sunday.

Cars lined up outside the Crossroads Alliance church in Norway. The church hosted a free Thanksgiving meal for anyone to enjoy. Community Meal Coordinator Christine Spence said the church has been doing these meals for 10 years.

She said the church handed out more than 200 meals on Sunday.

“We are delivering 86 meals to people around the community,” Spence said. “People are picking up 152 meals.”

Spence said the church does this every month. She explained the meals served on Sunday included Thanksgiving-themed fixings.

“We have turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole,” Spence said. “We have to have an extra little bag with cranberry sauce, pie and a dinner roll.”

Spence said people look forward to this meal.

“I had a lady call me today and she says, ‘Oh I get to have turkey today, that’s so great,’” Spence said.

Spence explained the community meals are put together and funded by donations.

She said she has loved watching this grow over the years.

“We started having people come in and eat,” Spence said. “But when Covid hit, we started having people pick up food here and we doubled our numbers. The people, they just really enjoy just picking up a meal and taking it home. We do it because we love people, and we want to share the love of Jesus with them.”

Meals are available by registration. To register, contact Christine Spence at 906-282-9752.

