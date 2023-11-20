Bill package makes it illegal for those convicted of domestic violence to buy firearms

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A bill package signed into state law Monday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer will make it harder for criminals to get their hands on firearms.

The legislation makes it illegal for people convicted of domestic violence to own, buy or transport firearms for eight years after a domestic violence conviction.

Whitmer says these bills are a huge step in keeping Michiganders safe.

“Domestic violence with a gun is deadly and far too common. I’m proud that we are taking action to reduce violence and save lives,” Whitmer said.

This bill package comes as the democratic state legislature passed legislation earlier this year establishing universal background checks, safe storage requirements and extreme risk protection orders.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.