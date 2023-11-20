Antonio Adan appointed as Housing Specialist for Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Land Bank Authority (MCLBA), in collaboration with InvestUP and the Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP), has announced the appointment of Antonio Adan as the new Housing Specialist.

According to a press release from the LSCP, the role, supported by funds from the Michigan Office of Rural Development, the Community Foundation of Marquette County, the MCLBA, InvestUP and the LSCP, is integral to the development of housing initiatives across Marquette County and the surrounding region.

Since June 2023, Adan has served as a Project Manager for Marquette County, where he has demonstrated skills in managing construction projects and coordinating interdepartmental efforts.

Additionally, Adan serves in various roles on the boards of Marquette Downtown Development Authority and Connect Marquette. He also contributes to the City of Marquette – Ad Hoc Housing Committee, as well.

“Antonio’s unique blend of project management, real estate, and community engagement experience makes him the ideal candidate for this role. His deep understanding of the local housing landscape and his proven track record in collaborative community initiatives align perfectly with our objectives to expand housing opportunities in Marquette County,” said Anne Giroux, executive director of MCLBA.

Christopher Germain, CEO of LSCP, added, “Antonio’s appointment is a testament to our commitment to enhancing housing development in the region. His expertise and local insights will be invaluable in driving our housing initiatives forward.”

In his new role as Housing Specialist, Adan will embark on a series of tasks aimed at enhancing the housing landscape of Marquette County. He will engage actively in quarterly meetings with the Marquette County Local Government Task Force, an effort crucial for aligning county housing strategies with broader local and regional plans. Overseeing the implementation of the Target Market Analysis will be a key part of his responsibilities, which is crucial for understanding housing market trends and needs.

Adan will also take on the task of creating development plans for multi-unit housing projects across various sites in Marquette County. An important aspect of his role includes coordinating housing development initiatives on sites earmarked for blight elimination funding. His focus will be to transform these areas into vibrant, livable spaces.

He will also develop an online resource library. This platform is envisioned to be a comprehensive source of tools and funding sources for land banks and local governments. It will also include a locally focused pattern book of housing units and blueprints, serving as a valuable guide for development projects.

“I am excited and honored to take on this role,” said Antonio. “Marquette County is a community I deeply care about, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and network to make a meaningful impact in the housing sector.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.