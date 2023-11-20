6th Annual Tom Baldini Soapbox Showcase to be held Monday morning

10 finalists will have two to three minutes to speak on issues such as mental health, environmental issues, and racial and gender inequality.
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from across the Upper Peninsula will stand up and speak out as the Tom Baldini Soapbox Showcase returns for another year.

The annual event is held to honor the legacy of Tom Baldini who was a former educator who made an impact at the local, state, and national levels before he passed away in 2017.

New this year, the event has expanded to include students from Munising High School. Negaunee, Marquette, and Houghton High Schools will also participate. 10 finalists will have two to three minutes to speak on issues such as mental health, environmental issues, and racial and gender inequality.

The event runs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. inside Kaufman Auditorium. The public is welcome to attend, it will also be live-streamed on REDspn.

