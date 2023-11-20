30 artists to participate in COZEE Art Show in Marquette

COZEE Art Show poster.
COZEE Art Show poster.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An art show is coming to Marquette.

The COZEE Art Show will be at The Crib Coffee House on Dec. 1, 2, and 3. The show will feature over 30 artists showing off mediums like photography, paintings, and short films. There will also be four different live musicians and bands every night.

Organizers say the show is a huge opportunity for artists in the area.

“I think it’s really important to create these opportunities for artists and the platform because there are so many artists in this town and in the U.P. itself,” said Jacob Darner, COZEE Art Show coordinator and curator. “They need those opportunities.”

The COZEE Art Show will be at The Crib Coffee House on Dec. 1, 2, and 3 with live music from 6 p.m. until close. A panel of jurors will award the Best in Show award at a reception on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The Marquette Fire Department responded to a home on the 1800 block of Van Evera Avenue,...
Marquette house fire displaces 4 people, kills several pets
One of the Houghton Sno Bots robots.
4 UP middle school robotics teams qualify for state-level championship
Evan Dixon appeared over Zoom from inside the Houghton County Jail for arraignment, Nov. 17,...
Victim identified, suspect denied bond in Houghton bar shooting
House fire generic
No injuries in Wells Township house fire Sunday night

Latest News

The Crossroads Alliance church handed out more than 200 Thanksgiving meals.
Church hands out Thanksgiving meals
Escanaba sign.
Escanaba to host annual Black Friday on Tuesday
Antonio Adan
Antonio Adan appointed as Housing Specialist for Marquette County
Creations from local crafters and businesses at Threads in Downtown Ishpeming.
Tailored treasures await at ‘Threads’: Ishpeming’s newest brick-and-mortar apparel store now open