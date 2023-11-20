30 artists to participate in COZEE Art Show in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An art show is coming to Marquette.

The COZEE Art Show will be at The Crib Coffee House on Dec. 1, 2, and 3. The show will feature over 30 artists showing off mediums like photography, paintings, and short films. There will also be four different live musicians and bands every night.

Organizers say the show is a huge opportunity for artists in the area.

“I think it’s really important to create these opportunities for artists and the platform because there are so many artists in this town and in the U.P. itself,” said Jacob Darner, COZEE Art Show coordinator and curator. “They need those opportunities.”

A panel of jurors will award the Best in Show award at a reception on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

