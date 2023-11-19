Trails and Tails Outdoor Radio Deer Poll celebrates 25th anniversary

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday marked the 25th year of the Trails and Tails Outdoor Radio Deer Poll and what would’ve been the 70th birthday of Tim Kobasic, the Deer Poll founder.

Tim Kobasic’s daughters said the Deer Poll has been continuing since Kobasic’s death five years ago.

Kobasic’s daughters said this has been going on for so long because of the fellowship that their dad started 25 years ago.

Hunters bring in their deer to be judged in hopes of winning a prize and talking with fellow hunters.

The largest buck wins a prize, and everyone else who brought a deer is entered into a drawing for a chance to win a prize. Prizes include trail cam, mounts, gun certificates and more.

Craig Woerpel, Trails and Tails Outdoors Radio host, said the best part for him is getting to hear the stories.

“What I love about this is being able to listen to the stories that they tell,” said Woerpel. “Even the little kids getting down the details and the excitement that they have, and also talking to the mothers and fathers as they’re able to share that with their kids. To me, that’s the most important part.”

Kobasic’s daughters said they’re thankful that the event has continued, and they are thankful to Elmer’s County Market for hosting the Deer Poll.

