Third annual Buckfest in Crystal Falls is continuing to grow in size

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the third annual Buckfest took place in Crystal Falls.

Buckfest took place in the parking lot behind the Crystal Falls theater. Year three had tons of prizes and awards for deer hunters of all ages according to Crystal Falls City Manager Gerard Valesano.

“We’ll have the largest rack; we will have the heaviest and we will have categories of age and we will have a children category as well. We try to get all whose involved part of it,” Valesano said.

Valesano said Buckfest was hosted by the Crystal Falls Business Association. He also said this event is a great event that brings more than hunters together.

“Steve and Nicole from Superior Sport and Feed on Superior Avenue have really taken the bull by the horns and done a lot and put a lot of effort into getting the whole organization,” Valesano said. “A lot of great generous donations from the areas business as well, so it’s something to get everyone to come on out and take part in,”

Valesano said the biggest difference this year compared to last is that there was no snow. Before Buckfest started one hunter named Jacob Peterson caught a 170-pound deer while in the woods and he said his secret is that there is no secret.

“Just you know sit all day and I didn’t see much deer this year. I see two does and at about 4:30pm he came walking out so you just never know,” Peterson said.

Organizers said they hope to add more people and more deer next year.

