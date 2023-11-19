Superiorland Ski Club puts on annual Ski Swap

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Ski enthusiasts gathered at Marquette Township Hall Saturday for a ski swap to prepare for the upcoming season.

Organizers say people brought in their used Nordic skiing gear to sell for the Superiorland Ski Club fundraiser, including skis, ski poles, clothing and boots.

Jeni Kilpela, Superiorland Ski Club President, said the club hopes to get everyone in the community who wants to ski the gear they need.

“We live in a place where winter can be long,” Kilpela said. “And so Nordic skiing is a great option to get outside and enjoy the beauty that we have in winter. Winters can be long, and so we really just want to introduce people to the sport of skiing.”

Kilpela said the club uses a 20-percent commission to fund youth ski programs. This also helps Superiorland Ski Club fund managing the hut at Blueberry Ridge.

