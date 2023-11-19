Small rain and snow disturbance close to Thanksgiving

Calm conditions cap off the weekend and start off the week but chances of rain and snow are possible leading into Thanksgiving. Rain chances come from the northwest but as the day progresses cooler temperatures will allow for snow to develop in scattered areas. Once the system passes chances of lake effect snow along the NW wind belts start around Wednesday. Another aspect of this week is that temperatures will dip slightly below average with some seeing 20s as a high by Friday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; seasonal with occasional breeze around 15-25 mph

>Highs: High 30s to Mid 40

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; increasing clouds throughout the day

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate rain expected with snow starting in the evening

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; light to moderate bands of lake effect rain along NW wind belts

>Highs: Mid 20s to Low 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light lake effect rain in the morning and parts of afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light lake effect rain with breezy conditions

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies; calm but cool

>Highs: 20s

