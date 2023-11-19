Rapid River Knifeworks had hunters competing for the biggest buck

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Hunters brought in their bucks for the third annual Rapid River Knifework’s Big Bucks Night.

This year, everyone who attended was given a raffle ticket, even if they didn’t bring in a deer.

Raffle prizes included rifles, pistols, shotguns, knives and outdoor gear.

Kris Duerson, Rapid River Knifeworks owner, said bucks were judged by the book, and each hunter got a Boone and Crockett scoresheet.

Duerson said he’s seen the number of hunters go down over the years.

“For the last 20 years, I’ve seen the number of hunters in the U.P. going down and down and down and especially a lot of youth hunters,” said Duerson. “I thought a community event, something fun and engaging that would bring people together would be fun and helpful to get little guys involved with it and keep the tradition alive.”

The event offered prizes for the biggest bucks brought in by men, women and youth.

