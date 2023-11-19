Messiah Lutheran Church holds global market

Christmas ornaments, home decor and clothing were part of the variety of things for sale.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Messiah Lutheran Church sold goods from all over the world at its Global Fair Trade Market Saturday.

Organizers said the items for sale came from India, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Guatemala, among other countries. Organizers also said all profits from individual items go directly back to the person who made them. Christmas ornaments, home decor and clothing were part of the variety of things for sale.

Anna Wild, Fair Trade Market Organizer, said supporting the Fair Trade Market is a good way to offer assistance to communities outside of our own.

“You can tell, the quality of the craftsmanship, that so much is handmade, whether it’s leather goods, textiles, woodworking, beadwork,” Wild said. “There’s a lot of beautiful items available today.”

The market will continue annually every holiday season.

