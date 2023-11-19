Keweenaw ice rink seeks community support

AHMEEK, Mich. (WLUC) - Originally built in the 1980s, the Ahmeek Ice Rink is in dire need of new boards.

Manager Ace Laurie said any amount of support helps.

“This does look good with the plywood but beyond it, it’s gone. It’s falling down, we’re rotting from the ground up. We’re having a hard time keeping them straight. I believe we will get through this winter, but I can’t see us getting through next winter.”

Currently the ice rink has 174 donations meeting the halfway point of its more than $90,000 goal.

A donation of $5,000 will cover a single board and it will have the purchaser’s ad put on for the board’s lifetime. Keweenaw Community Foundation Community Engagement Coordinator Hannah Kariniemi encourages people to come support the ice rink.

“We are a very small community so any support we can gather is incredibly beneficial for everybody involved,” Kariniemi said. “Obviously, we have the folks that are in the area that step up and do what they can but those that have maybe more than other do, we can really benefit from their support.”

Maintenance Volunteer Sean Lempea starts each day at 5 a.m. to flood and prepare the rink. He said the kids are what make the rink so special.

“A lot of kids love coming here and playing hockey. You see a lot of little kids, small little kids here that are walking with their walkers learning. It just opens your heart,” Lempea said. “It’s just beautiful to see these kids want to do something with themselves and help out a little bit in the community too.”

