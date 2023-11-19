Holy Spirit Catholic School hosts Holiday Craft Show

85 vendors filled the gym, classrooms and hallways of the school to sell their crafts
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Norway school got the jump on holiday shopping on Sunday.

Holy Spirit Catholic School hosted its annual Holiday Craft Show. 85 vendors filled the gym, classrooms and hallways of the school to sell their crafts.

Event Organizer Rose Gianunzio said this event has been going on for 36 years. She said her favorite part of the craft show is seeing it grow and the different kinds of crafts that come in.

“Even the show goers will stop and say, ‘the new items,’” Gianunzio said. “Things are different, and the people that take the stones, like Lake Superior stones, and they polish them, and they make jewelry. It’s just amazing.”

Interested vendors are encouraged to reach out to Holy Spirit Catholic School to secure a spot for next year. The schools phone number is (906) 563-8817.

