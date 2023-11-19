Holistic Health fair returns to Marquette

Stix and Stonz MQT was one of the vendors at Saturdays holistic Health fair
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the Marquette Holistic Health Fair brought a new kind of stress relieving event for the community.

Health Fair was held at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center. The event had presentations and vendors focusing on multi-dimensional aspects of health. Organizers said there were 37 vendors offering services like massage, energy work and henna body art. Event Coordinator Michelle Nichols said this event is a reboot of a former holistic health fair.

“So, there used to be a holistic health fair in Marquette for, like, 20 years running. Then COVID hit and it just hasn’t come back. So, what I’m doing is kind of paying homage to the old one and putting a new spin on it, so this is the first year.” Nichols said.

They also said attendees could find products like crystals, soaps and essential oils to purchase, and they even a therapy dog to help calm attendees at the event.

