Four U.P. middle school robotics teams qualify for state-level championship

One of the Houghton Sno Bots robots.
One of the Houghton Sno Bots robots.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Middle schoolers across the U.P. competed for the chance to go to a state-level competition. Houghton, Escanaba, Carney, and Gladstone made the top 5 today. Houghton Sno Bots driver on the blue team Ishanvi Hatti says competition between teams is friendly.

“At this level being able to compete it’s kind of nerve-racking because you are going against other teams who you can confidently say they might actually be better than you. The competitions here are pretty nice. No team that smack talk anyone, everyone’s telling you good luck, have fun,” said Hatti.

Out of the 11 teams from the U.P. 4 will be moving to a statewide competition. Event judge Christopher Plummer says events bring a good environment for young kids to learn.

“The biggest thing for me is the gracious professionalism. These students are doing hands-on things that they love, they are interested in, and they are learning to work with others in professional and kind ways that really elevate everybody,” said Plummer.

Volunteer and long-time robotics competitor John Ackerman says robotics has had a major impact on his life.

“To me, robotics has given so much to my life. It’s given me creative outlets for me to explore building robots. It’s a very welcoming community they want people and it is so beneficial,” said Akerman.

The top 5 winners from today will compete in Howell on Dec. 15.

