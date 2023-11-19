Dozens of runners take part in second annual Baraga Turkey Trot

Turkey Trot in Baraga.
Turkey Trot in Baraga.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of runners laced up their running shoes this morning to take part in the Baraga Cross Country and Track and Field teams’ Turkey Trot fundraiser. The 2nd annual Turkey Trot brought more than 70 people to the starting line this year with money raised from the run going back into the track and cross-country programs.

The coach for the Junior High Cross Country and Track and Field team said this helps bring new equipment, uniforms, and new opportunities.

“This is an important fundraiser to have for my program because we have to pay for meet registration fees every meet,” said Clisch. “We run at least 8 meets throughout the season. I am trying to get more for this next season. That’s the biggest thing.”

Coaches of the teams also said these fundraisers are great team bonding opportunities.

Donate to the TV6 Canathon Today!

