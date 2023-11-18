UP Home Health & Hospice to give away two smart TVs

Two lucky winners can get a 65-inch Smart TV.
Two lucky winners can get a 65-inch Smart TV.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two lucky winners can get a 65-inch Smart TV in a giveaway from U.P. Home Health & Hospice and U.P. Private Duty Services.

The organizations are joining forces with the TV6 Canathon and United States Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots. To enter the drawings, you can donate either three canned goods or one new children’s toy with a value of about $5.

Kori Bjorne, U.P. Home Health & Hospice Director of Community Services, said goods can be dropped off at either U.P. Home Health & Hospice’s Ishpeming or Marquette location during normal business hours.

“Our community just loves to be able to support each other,” Bjorne said. “So this is just a way to maybe thank those who don’t normally expect a thanks in return for the giving that they do. And to help those people in our community who need a little extra help during the holiday season.”

Bjorne said the Canathon drawing is open until Dec. 1. The Toys for Tots drawing is open until Dec. 8.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Dixon appeared over Zoom from inside the Houghton County Jail for arraignment, Nov. 17,...
Victim identified, suspect denied bond in Houghton bar shooting
Evan Dixon is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one county of felony firearm.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Houghton shooting to appear in court Friday on 1st degree murder charge
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor
How to Watch the Iowa vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
MSHDA logo
Deadline to apply for Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund approaching

Latest News

After suffering a 2-1 loss to Maryville, players and coaches gathered together
Despite heartbreaking loss, support for NMU Women’s Soccer soars
Here is a picture of one of the tree decorations at the Nicolet Bank Marquette location that...
Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center partners with Nicolet Bank to begin ’Light Up the Dark’ gift drive
Experts offer advice for Minnesota deer season opener next week
Iron Mountain recruits local hunters to cull deer population
Sgt. Sam Carr with the Escanaba police handed out turkeys for minor traffic infractions instead...
Elmer’s County Market, Escanaba Public Safety team up for annual ‘Turkeys not Tickets’
Mont Ripley with not much snow but is preparing to make some next week
UP ski hills preparing for upcoming winter season