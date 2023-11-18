UP Home Health & Hospice to give away two smart TVs

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two lucky winners can get a 65-inch Smart TV in a giveaway from U.P. Home Health & Hospice and U.P. Private Duty Services.

The organizations are joining forces with the TV6 Canathon and United States Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots. To enter the drawings, you can donate either three canned goods or one new children’s toy with a value of about $5.

Kori Bjorne, U.P. Home Health & Hospice Director of Community Services, said goods can be dropped off at either U.P. Home Health & Hospice’s Ishpeming or Marquette location during normal business hours.

“Our community just loves to be able to support each other,” Bjorne said. “So this is just a way to maybe thank those who don’t normally expect a thanks in return for the giving that they do. And to help those people in our community who need a little extra help during the holiday season.”

Bjorne said the Canathon drawing is open until Dec. 1. The Toys for Tots drawing is open until Dec. 8.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.