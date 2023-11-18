Mild weekend with snow showers around Thanksgiving

Sunny and mild conditions are in the forecast for the weekend and starts off the upcoming week. But chances of snow begin to rise into Tuesday with rain at first but cooler air will make way for snow by the evening. Snow chances last into Wednesday and transitions into lake effect snow so plan on a snowy Thanksgiving.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; increasing clouds in the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; chances of lake effect rain at times in the afternoon along NW wind belts

>Highs: High 30s to Mid 40

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; mild air with occasional breeze

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; rain chances start off the day with cooler air making way for snow

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; moderate to isolated heavy lake effect snow along NW wind belts, winds around 20-30 mph

>Highs: Mid 20s to Low 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lake effect snow lingers but tapers off in the afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect snow chances

>Highs: 20s

