Iron Mountain recruits local hunters to cull deer population

This is a recording of the TV6 News Tonight.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, buck and doe alike can be seen in residential areas across Iron Mountain, damaging landscaping and interfering with traffic.

Iron Mountain resident Gary Feira says the deer population has gotten out of control.

“Yea, there’s deer all over, in fact; there’s too many deer,” said Feira. “Deer run through the yard all the time and to me that’s not healthy for a deer population, they need to be more wild. They eat flowers and everything.”

Iron Mountain Clerk Treasurer Isaac Micheau helped organize a solution to the problem: a city-wide deer hunt from October 1st till December 31st. He consulted with experienced hunters and homeowners to divide forested areas within the city into zones for bow hunters. The land must be five or more acres in size with permission from every property owner within the zone.

Micheau says to qualify for the program, hunters must prove they can work safely.

“You have to pass an accuracy test and use either a traditional bow or a crossbow,” said Micheau. “All the hunting is done from an elevated tree stand; a minimum of twelve feet tall so you’re always shooting downward for safety.”

He asks residents to not feed deer within the city and hopes homeowners can collaborate to add more land to the program.

“Residents that have appropriate amounts of land, or two or three residents that work together to have an appropriate amount of land, they could become part of the program and utilize their property to help solve the problem,” said Micheau.

So far, the city says hunters have gotten almost fifty deer with more expected by the end of the season.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Dixon appeared over Zoom from inside the Houghton County Jail for arraignment, Nov. 17,...
Victim identified, suspect denied bond in Houghton bar shooting
Evan Dixon is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one county of felony firearm.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Houghton shooting to appear in court Friday on 1st degree murder charge
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor
How to Watch the Iowa vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
MSHDA logo
Deadline to apply for Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund approaching

Latest News

After suffering a 2-1 loss to Maryville, players and coaches gathered together
Despite heartbreaking loss, support for NMU Women’s Soccer soars
Here is a picture of one of the tree decorations at the Nicolet Bank Marquette location that...
Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center partners with Nicolet Bank to begin ’Light Up the Dark’ gift drive
Sgt. Sam Carr with the Escanaba police handed out turkeys for minor traffic infractions instead...
Elmer’s County Market, Escanaba Public Safety team up for annual ‘Turkeys not Tickets’
Mont Ripley with not much snow but is preparing to make some next week
UP ski hills preparing for upcoming winter season