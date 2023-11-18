4 people escape Marquette house fire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette house near the Northern Michigan University campus has substantial damage after a fire Saturday afternoon.

The Marquette Fire Department responded to a home on the 1800 block of Van Evera Avenue, between Wright and Norwood streets, around 3:00 p.m. because smoke was coming out of the home’s front door.

When firefighters arrived, the house was up in flames. The fire department says four people were inside the home, and they all made it out safely.

Multiple pets in the home had to go to the vet. The fire department says one cat died, one cat is missing and some pet rats also died.

There’s no word at this time on the cause of the fire.

Another home nearby was damaged externally from the heat.

The Marquette Township Fire Department and Chocolay Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

