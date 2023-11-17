Victim identified, suspect denied bond in Houghton bar shooting

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The name of the man killed in Monday’s shooting in downtown Houghton was released Friday at the suspect’s arraignment.

Investigators say 53-year-old Theron Duncan of Houghton was shot and killed in the bathroom at the Douglass House Saloon Monday evening.

The man charged in the shooting, 59-year-old Evan Dixon, was denied bond during his arraignment Friday in 97th District Court. Dixon appeared over Zoom from inside the Houghton County Jail before Judge Nicholas J. Daavettila.

There’s still no word on a motive. Dixon faces life in prison as he is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of possessing a firearm while committing a felony. Dixon broke into tears when the allegations were read in court.

Dixon is a licensed attorney in Houghton. He told the court he could not afford an attorney. The Tri-County Public Defenders is handling the defense.

David Gemignani, who was standing as Dixon’s attorney on the Zoom call, said that his office is looking to contract counsel outside of the office, saying that ‘whoever represents Mr. Dixon needs to have professional independence,’ due to Gemignani’s history as a friend and colleague of Dixon.

Judge Daavettila also agreed with this, stating that the court was in a similar situation, due to Dixon having had cases in his court, and deemed it appropriate to disqualify itself from future proceedings, and a substitute judge will be selected to oversee the case.

Michigan Attorney General Prosecutor Richard Cunningham, when asked by Judge Daavettila, requested that bond be denied due to the nature of the charges. The AG’s office has been handling serious felony cases in Houghton County as the county’s new prosecutor doesn’t begin to serve until next month.

A preliminary examination for Dixon is to be scheduled within the next 21 days.

