Upper Michigan Today explores holistic healing at Still Point North Center with singing bowl immersion

Upper Michigan Today Friday, November 17.
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Still Point North Center with Kim Kee and Emily Koren.
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Still Point North Center with Kim Kee and Emily Koren.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road again Friday, November 17 to dive into the sounds of singing bowls and learn more about this holistic healing modality.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon are live at Still Point North Center and kick off the show chatting with owner Kim Kee about what she offers in her space.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon chat with Kim Kee of Still Point North about her holistic healing arts center and what it offers.

Singing bowl artist Emily Koren joins the conversation.

She and Kee talk about the function of singing bowls and how they can assist in meditation and emotional healing.

Emily Koren and Kim Kee talk about the purpose of singing bowls and how to use them.

Immerse yourself in the sounds.

Emily Koren walks Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon through using singing bowls.

Kim Kee was recently the subject of a documentary film called Yooper Wisdom...

Elizabeth and Tia chat with Kim Kee about being the subject of a documentary.

...which sparked the idea for a podcast, also called Yooper Wisdom, which is released bi-weekly on Fridays.

Elizabeth and Tia chat with Kim Kee about her new podcast, Yooper Wisdom.

Kee has over 40 years of experience in the healing arts.

She offers craniosacral therapy and says this modality provides relief to the emotional and physical body.

Kim Kee explains craniosacral therapy and its purpose.

You can join Koren and Kee for a sound bath at Still Point North Center on November 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Upper Michigan Today wraps up the show with a singing bowl harmony.

How to stay in touch with Still Point North Center.

Still Point North Center is located at 6044 US-41 North in Chocolay Township.

The best way to keep in touch with its workshops and other happenings is through Facebook at Still Point North Center.

You can contact Kim Kee at the center at (906) 228-7418.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

