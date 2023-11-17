Train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta

A train derailed and caught fire Friday morning in northwest Atlanta. The fire is now out but crews have still got a big mess on the tracks.
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Crews are on the scene of a train derailment Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday at the CSX rail yard off Defoor Avenue.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said eight rail cars, including the locomotive, somehow collided on the CSX property.

The collision caused a fire on the locomotive, which contained 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

Crews are on the scene of a train derailment and fire Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.

Officials said 1,200 gallons burned off in the fire before firefighters could put the flames out, and 2,800 gallons of diesel fuel remain. But the scene has now been deemed safe.

No injuries were reported.

Defoor Avenue is closed between Collier and Chattahoochee avenues. The fire is now out, but crews will still need to deal with a big mess on the tracks.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is handling the scene.

In a statement, CSX said “there were no injuries to the crew, no risk to the public, and no hazardous materials involved. An unknown quantity of diesel fuel and plastic pellets were released as a result of the incident. The derailment is contained within CSX property. CSX appreciates the swift action of local first responders. Safety is our highest priority as we work to develop a recovery plan.”

Norfolk Southern said they are working with CSX to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Dixon is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one county of felony firearm.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Houghton shooting to appear in court Friday on 1st degree murder charge
How to Watch the Iowa vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
MSHDA logo
Deadline to apply for Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund approaching
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor
(PRNewsfoto/Panera Bread)
Panera Bread announces opening date of first UP location

Latest News

Alleged murderer Tavaris Jackson faces new felony charges of committing an act that caused the...
Attorney General’s office appointed as special prosecutor in Tavaris Jackson case
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Still Point North Center with Kim Kee and Emily Koren.
Upper Michigan Today explores holistic healing at Still Point North Center with singing bowl immersion
Greg Morton & Jeff Varvil will perform at The Up North Lodge
Stand up comedians to be featured at The Up North Lodge Saturday, November 18
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
Ethics chairman launches a new bid to expel George Santos after a withering report on his conduct