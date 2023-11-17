Superiorland Ski Club to host annual ski swap

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superiorland Ski Club is hosting its annual ski swap on Saturday.

There will be cross-country and downhill ski gear, roller skis, car-top carriers and many other types of winter gear available to purchase.

If you have old gear you’d like to donate, you can drop it off between 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. You can set your price, or ask for help. If your item sells you get 80% of the profit and the Superiorland Ski Club gets 20%.

This year you can download the seller sheet for a quicker drop-off.

Karin Markey, Superiorland Ski Club board member, said the proceeds go toward youth development ski programs, middle school clubs, the high school team and to keep up the Blueberry Ridge warming hut.

“This is a great event to get excited about ski season. We have a beautiful set of cross-country trails in the U.P. and the Superiorland Ski Club is a great youth development program that helps get the whole family out enjoying those trails,” said Markey.

The Swap will then start at 10:30 a.m. for club members and 11 a.m. for non-members and it ends at 12:30 p.m. It will take place at the Marquette Township Community Room on Saturday.

Markey recommends getting there early, as there will likely be a line.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.