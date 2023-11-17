Sunny moments, mild weekend before snow showers Thanksgiving week

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Clouds breaking up as high pressure builds on a mostly clear but blustery Friday in Upper Michigan.

A seasonably cool fall trend ensues this weekend, with a passing James Bay system bringing a chance of rain and snow showers mainly to northern and eastern Upper Michigan.

Snow chances pick up in the days leading to Thanksgiving as a strong low pressure system from the northern interior of Canada spreads a frigid airmass towards the region. Rounds of ice, moderate to heavy snow plus blowing snow to impact travel towards the holiday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph; calm winds, very cold inland temperatures possible before sunrise

>Lows: 10s Inland / 30 Shore

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers mainly Eastern U.P. (isolated north); blustery with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow in the northwest winds belts, tapering in the afternoon; seasonably mild

>Highs: 40

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with morning rain and snow, transition to snow towards afternoon; windy and getting cold

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; windy with northwest gusts over 40 mph and cold

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts, fewer towards afternoon; windy and cold

>Highs: 20

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the west wind belts; breezy and cold

>Highs: 20s

