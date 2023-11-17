Stand up comedians to be featured at The Up North Lodge Saturday, November 18

Greg Morton and Jeff Varvil will be performing, doors open at 7:00pm
Hooked Entertainment is bringing the laughs to The Up North Lodge with Greg Morton and Jeff Varvil
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hooked Entertainment is bringing the laughs to Gwinn this weekend with a show featuring Greg Morton and Jeff Varvil. Doors open at 7:00pm Saturday, November 18.

Comedian Jeff Varvil stopped by the TV6 Morning News and spoke with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about all the excitement and what you can expect.

Buy tickets at the door or ahead of time at hookedentertainment.com.

