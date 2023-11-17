Seasonal day to mild weekend then snow next week

A front is exiting the region, and as the day progresses winds will gradually decrease. Decent conditions with dry weather and sunshine continue into the weekend. We start next week quietly, but the pattern becomes active rather quickly. We’re expecting a strong frontal boundary to pass across the area on Tuesday into Wednesday. As of now, it will bring rain/snow Tuesday morning with a transition to snow Tuesday evening. Lake effect snow will persist through Thanksgiving. Accumulating snow is expected along the northwest wind belts and higher elevations. This could end up being a high-impact time for travelers. Roads will be slippery on Tuesday. Then, it becomes windy on Wednesday, which could cause blowing snow to be an issue. There’s not complete consensus amongst models yet so stay tuned for changes over the coming days!

Today: Breezy morning and becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 40north, upper 40s south

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Tuesday: Morning rain/snow followed by widespread snow in the evening

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Wednesday: Windy with lake-effect snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thanksgiving: Lake effect snow across the north

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

