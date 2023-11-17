Roubal Care and Rehab Center residents give thanks to first responders

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents at the Roubal Care and Rehab Center have spent the month of November crafting cards and baking goods for first responders across Menominee County.

Wednesday, they came together to bake apple cinnamon muffins and make chocolate pretzels for the Mid-County Rescue Squad.

Resident John Everson says first responders play an important role in the community.

“They’re really important, because they’re in the trenches,” said Everson. “If there were more people like the first responders, I think that this world would be better.”

Activities Director Heidi Oczus says the residents like being able to show their thanks during the holiday season.

“Maybe they can’t make a whole thanksgiving dinner,” said Oczus. “They can still make something to show someone that they’re cared about, they’re loved, and they’re cared for. And we wanted to show members of our community that are really important aspects of the community, how important they are and how thankful we are.”

Oczus says the Mid-County Rescue Squad is always there to help the residents.

“Without them, our residents wouldn’t be able to receive the level of care that they do,” said Oczus. “Whenever we have an emergency, a medical situation they are here within minutes to take care and stabilize our residents. So we are very thankful to them.”

The residents hope to bake something special for the Menominee Sheriff’s Department before the end of the month.

