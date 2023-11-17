Over 70 Marquette businesses participate in Ladies’ Day Out

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies’ Night Out in Marquette looked a little different this year.

This year, the event was called Ladies’ Day Out more than 70 businesses took part this year, each with their own special. The event had passports for participants to gather stamps. If they gathered stamps as they went, they could win a basket of goodies donated by businesses.

Marquette Downtown Development Authority Business Outreach and Promotions Director Micheal Bradford said this event is a way to get the community out.

“This is a great opportunity to not just kick off the holiday shopping and support the businesses but it’s also just a day to come out and meet your community and laugh, maybe have a drink do some shopping and just see the community before we honker down for the winter that’s coming,” Bradford said.

The Ladies’ Day Out passports required a $2 donation. All money raised was donated to the Women’s Center of Marquette.

