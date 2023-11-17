NMU women’s soccer falls in 1st round of NCAA regionals

The Wildcat women's soccer team
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team lost a heartbreaker Friday afternoon in the first round of NCAA regionals.

The Wildcats fell 2-1 to the Maryville Saints– the same team that eliminated the ‘Cats from the post-season last year.

NMU hadn’t suffered a loss since Sept. 24, amassing a record of 16-1-4 during the regular season and conference tournament, heading into regionals.

